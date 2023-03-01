First Trust Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,927 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 1.47% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,461,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 65.1% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 957,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 377,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,420,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRSG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,624. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

