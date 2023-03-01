First Trust Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IQMD – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 431,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,300 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intelligent Medicine Acquisition by 67.6% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 419,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IQMD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 1,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16.

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Company Profile

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of life science.

