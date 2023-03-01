First Trust Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,150,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Malacca Straits Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the first quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAC remained flat at $10.45 during trading on Wednesday. 135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

