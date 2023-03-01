First Trust Capital Management L.P. Purchases 444,342 Shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating) by 713.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444,342 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.41% of Arrowroot Acquisition worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter worth $147,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth $158,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Arrowroot Acquisition in the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Arrowroot Acquisition by 9.2% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrowroot Acquisition alerts:

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

Arrowroot Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,648. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowroot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.