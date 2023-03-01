First Trust Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 20.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPVA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. 138,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,737. InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Company Profile

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

