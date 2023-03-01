First Trust Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE)

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 311,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.09% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

TETE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

