First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Up 298.5% in February

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 298.5% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDNI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 638.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.94. 4,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,460. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.

