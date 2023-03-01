First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
