First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:FIF opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

