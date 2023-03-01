First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.201 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 643,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,020. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $59.70.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 74,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.