First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 289.5% from the January 31st total of 344,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,205,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 153.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,058,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,335,000 after purchasing an additional 640,296 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 144,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 424,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,368,000 after acquiring an additional 24,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance

FTGC stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.92. The stock had a trading volume of 628,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $2.528 dividend. This represents a $10.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 42.27%. This is a positive change from First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

