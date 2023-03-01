First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $22.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)
- From Betty Crocker to Blue Buffalo, General Mills Looks Strong
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.