First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.66. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $22.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

