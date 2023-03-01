First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.11. 296,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,276. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.47. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

