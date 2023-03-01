First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the January 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 10,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,643. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.89.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 54.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.