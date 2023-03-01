First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 31st total of 2,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the third quarter worth $53,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.37. 151,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,045. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 1-year low of $43.80 and a 1-year high of $47.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

