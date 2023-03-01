First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 29.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 542.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 622.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

FKU traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,668. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $40.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

