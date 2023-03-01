Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.07%. Fisker’s revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.
Fisker Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of FSR opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.
Insider Transactions at Fisker
In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker bought 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.
About Fisker
Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.
