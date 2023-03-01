Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 160,086.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.07%. Fisker’s revenue was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS.

Fisker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FSR opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

Get Fisker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fisker

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker bought 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $250,054.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,797.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,505 shares of company stock worth $263,208. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fisker by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fisker by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fisker during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fisker by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.