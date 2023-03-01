Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Shares Down 2.9%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 1,474 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of building materials. It operates through the following segments: Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, Australia, and Other. The Building Products segment supplies building products used both commercially and in residential markets.

