Flossbach Von Storch AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG cut its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 26.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,828,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after purchasing an additional 151,938 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after purchasing an additional 336,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ferrari by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Ferrari by 5.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,126,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,473,000 after acquiring an additional 62,551 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrari Price Performance

NYSE RACE traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $263.23. 117,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.62. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $270.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Ferrari

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ferrari from €261.00 ($277.66) to €265.00 ($281.91) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

