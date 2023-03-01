Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $36.62 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,518 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX traded down $5.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.85. 2,227,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $396.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.