Flossbach Von Storch AG Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,184,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 74,523 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $176,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

MDT stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,425,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,263. The firm has a market cap of $109.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

