Flossbach Von Storch AG Purchases 58,499 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,499 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 2.93% of DocuSign worth $314,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,509,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,616,000 after purchasing an additional 292,167 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after buying an additional 58,555 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Stock Down 2.5 %

DOCU stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.81. 1,452,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.26, a PEG ratio of 872.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.