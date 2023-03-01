Flossbach Von Storch AG Raises Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,270 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.16% of MSCI worth $53,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

MSCI Price Performance

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.60. The company had a trading volume of 166,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,729. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.94.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.