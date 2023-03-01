Flossbach Von Storch AG Sells 162,857 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162,857 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $19,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.6 %

SLB traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,061,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,159,701. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44. The company has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

