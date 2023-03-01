Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Flossbach Von Storch AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996,392 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.15% of Uber Technologies worth $79,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UBER traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,845,758. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

