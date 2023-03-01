Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 298,588 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 298,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 90,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA TIPX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.46. The stock had a trading volume of 234,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

