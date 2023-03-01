Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 466,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,718,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,476,959. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23.

