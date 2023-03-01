Flow Traders U.S. LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,363 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.43% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $8,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 152.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of EWD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.20. 285,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,816. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.10. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $40.58.

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Profile

Ishares

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.