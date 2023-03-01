Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $11.06 Million in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 243,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,056,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $694,248,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,690,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,439,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,315,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,473,000.
JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Price Performance
JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,164 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75.
