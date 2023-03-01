Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,792,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,193.5% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,253,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 67,640,031 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,392,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,562,000 after buying an additional 5,557,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,824,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,976,000 after buying an additional 359,417 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,206,000 after buying an additional 561,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,188,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,573 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.42. 1,433,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,473,133. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

