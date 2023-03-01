Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 131,675 Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,675 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.65% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA LCTD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.70. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.54. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $45.61.

