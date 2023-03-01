Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 273,620 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) by 554.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,620 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $276,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Franklin Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.76. 32,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49.

