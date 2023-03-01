Flow Traders U.S. LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) by 222.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,364 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 20.87% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HEWG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.25. The stock had a trading volume of 20,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,296. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $31.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.