Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 256,975 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,975 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after acquiring an additional 228,410 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 64,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 202.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

CRBN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,920. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.40. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.39 and a fifty-two week high of $167.14.

