Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $29.76 Million Position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 908,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,756,000. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.84% of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,049,000 after acquiring an additional 942,023 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 150,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 98,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,493,000.

X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,697,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,881. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15.

