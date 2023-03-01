Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski Sells 7,136 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $139,080.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.46. 107,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $580.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $1,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

Featured Articles

