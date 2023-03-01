FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 704.8% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FLYLF remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.88.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (FLYLF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.