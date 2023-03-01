FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 704.8% from the January 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:FLYLF remained flat at $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.68. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $0.88.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of iridium satellite communications. The company products include Automated Flight Information Reporting System(AFIRS), which is a satellite communications aircraft interface device (AID) that enables real-time streaming of flight information, aircraft tracking and health monitoring, fuel management, and black box data streaming and Tropospheric Airborne Meteorological Data Reporting(TAMDAR), which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time.

