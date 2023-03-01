FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Insider Nicholas Pfeiffer Sells 4,421 Shares

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $573,403.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicholas Pfeiffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of FMC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $127.89. 413,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.93 and its 200-day moving average is $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 711.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after buying an additional 439,705 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of FMC by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.17.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

