Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.48.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Forge Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Forge Global from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Forge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,426,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

FRGE traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 131,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

