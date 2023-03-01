Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Given New $2.40 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $2.00 to $2.40 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRGE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Forge Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.75 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forge Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.48.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of FRGE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 117,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forge Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRGE. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 13.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.