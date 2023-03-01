Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys 228 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 33,095 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.86. 276,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,356. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.81.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 31.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Further Reading

