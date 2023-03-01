Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,116 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $34,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Southern Copper by 42.3% in the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCCO traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.57. 479,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,865. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCCO. Grupo Santander upgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

