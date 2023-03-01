Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.09.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, reaching $344.21. 124,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,233. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 0.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $389.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.63.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In related news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total value of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

