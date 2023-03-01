Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $439,000 Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,169,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after acquiring an additional 497,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Maximus by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 147,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Maximus by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 126,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 90,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMS shares. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Maximus Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,049. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.30. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Maximus had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 5,730 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $400,584.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,287.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Further Reading

