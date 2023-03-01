Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of RCI Hospitality worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RICK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Monday, February 13th.

RICK stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.83. The stock had a trading volume of 41,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.21 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.63.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.77 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

