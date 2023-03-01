Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New $494,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,964 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,539,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,803,000 after acquiring an additional 250,480 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,466 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $3.20 on Wednesday, reaching $72.93. 2,894,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.98.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($69.39) to GBX 5,790 ($69.87) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($64.08) to GBX 5,380 ($64.92) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

