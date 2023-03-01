Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 1,372 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Itron by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Itron by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 76,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 32,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.60. The company had a trading volume of 106,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Itron’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITRI. Cowen upped their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,664 shares in the company, valued at $8,104,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 1,333 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $74,168.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,744.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,241 shares of company stock worth $449,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.