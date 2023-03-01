Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FV stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 57,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,848. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $39.45 and a one year high of $50.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.