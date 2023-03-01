Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,542. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $937.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

About Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 1,745,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 914.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,014,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 914,789 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,143,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 729,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,335,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 682,110 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.