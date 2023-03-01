Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,542. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a market cap of $937.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.