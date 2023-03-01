Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 152950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

