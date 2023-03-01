Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Shares of Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 152950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Fortune Minerals Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$32.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.
Fortune Minerals Company Profile
Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.
Featured Stories
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.