Frax Market Capitalization Achieves $1.04 Billion (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Frax token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $15.80 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,039,853,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two-token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

